Chennai-based global tech company Zoho Corp invests Rs 20 cr in Genrobotics

-
ALSO READ
Zoho comes up with new platform for unifying marketing operations
CBIC shouldn't need registration of MEIS transmitted online by DGFT
FIFS, Meta compile user manual for fantasy sports platforms in India
CBDT lays out guidelines for manual scrutiny of income tax returns
EV start-up Ultraviolette raises $15 million from TVS Motor, Zoho Corp
-
Zoho Corp, the Chennai-headquartered global technology company, announced on Wednesday that it has invested Rs 20 crore in Genrobotics, an Indian startup involved in the design and development of robotic solutions to address the most relevant social issues such as hazardous working conditions.
Zoho's investment will assist Genrobotics in its mission to eradicate manual scavenging in India and provide safety and dignity to workers in sanitation and oil and gas industries. This investment reflects Zoho's mission to nurture the development of a deep-tech ecosystem in the country, a company statement said.
Genrobotics' primary offering is the Bandicoot robot, the world's first robotic scavenger, which helps clean confined spaces such as sewers, sewer wells, storm water manholes, oily water sewers (OWS) and storm water sewers (SWS) in refineries. Currently, smart cities, urban local bodies (ULBs), refineries, multinational companies, townships and housing colonies across 14 states are leveraging Bandicoot robots, thereby eliminating the need for human entry into manholes.
Genrobotics has recently ventured into healthcare and launched a robot-assisted gait training solution — G Gaiter — to aid the recovery of people with paraplegia through improved rehabilitation experiences. Genrobotics products are completely designed and manufactured in the country.
"Nurturing a thriving deep-tech ecosystem in India is one of Zoho's priorities, and the investment in Genrobotics is a continuation of that commitment," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corp. "Building such technological competencies and critical know-how locally can help foster sustainable growth across key sectors, like industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, in turn making the country economically stronger and self-reliant,” he added.
“Making this a reality requires focused, long-term investments that support home-grown deep-tech startups through intensive R&D and engineering phases, and enable them to bring their ideas to the market. Looking at how far they have come already in this journey, Genrobotics' vision resonates with us at Zoho and we are happy to fast-track their efforts and support them in their mission to end manual scavenging,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU