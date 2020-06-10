Chennai-based start-up developing Covid-19 remedy, plans to test in US

Chennai-based incubation centre for research, Bioneemtec India, has joined the effort to developing a compound to control the replication of in the body and eliminate Covid-19. The start-up has been working on developing molecules that have anti-HIV properties. As Covid-19 has similar activity, teh firm has started developing molecules targeting the disease as well.

The company has been conducting computer-based molecular docking tests and is planning to carry them out in a laboratory in the US, through an agreement. Initially, the compound it developed wasn't very effective in combating the virus, but when some modifications were made, it became more potent. Based on this, the company has designed the molecule and has filed for a patent in India.





"Data from the preliminary study shows that the compound is active against Covid-19. We have filed for the patent and now we are looking for funding to take the research forward. We have to develop around 30-50 compounds and screen through wet lab analyses to take it forward," said Magendran Balachary, adviser of Bioneemtec India Pvt Ltd. While it would normally take almost 10 years for a new compound to be developed into a medicine, the company is expecting to bring the product out in three years.

It has applied for funding from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, to take the project to the next level and may look for a pharmaceutical major once it reaches the clinical trial phase of the product development, considering it would require larger investments.

Bioneemtec, which launched in 2013 with research on herbal products and situated in the Golden jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society, Chennai, in the last four years it has become a contract research organisation and has also bagged some orders from China to develop some Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The molecule it is developing for the Covid-19 medicine is the first of its own development while so far it has been engaged in contract research activities.



The patent document the company filed with the Patent Office, for the process of synthesizing quinoline and rhein derived chiral molecules effective against Covid-19. A molecule which does not look the same when superimposed to its mirror image is known as Chiral molecule.

"The recent outbreak of Covid-19 belonged to SARS family was analyzed for its activity and structure. From the 3D structure and its infection path, scientists found that antimalarial compounds like hydroxychloroquine and anti-HIV compounds like Remdesivir are active in controlling the Covid-19. The present invention provides a process for synthesizing both quinolone and rhein derived active chiral compounds with controlling activity against Covid-19," said the company in its patent specification with the authorities.





With the number of Covid-19 cases growing fast in the country, reports say that several Indian including Cipla, Mylan, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Hetero are working with US-based Gilead Sciences to bring its antiviral drug remdesivir to India.