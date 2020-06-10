Cholamandalam's investors should brace for higher asset quality pressure

As is the case with most non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the stock of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) has fallen sharply due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Consequently, at 1.5 times FY21 estimated earnings, the stock is now trading at 49 per cent discount to its long-term one-year forward valuation mean.

Though low valuation offers comfort and many analysts are positive on the stock, higher asset quality pain is a key downside risk that investors should not ignore. Chola’s March 2020 quarter (Q4) results, announced last week, show that 76 per cent of its ...