Chinese e-scooter maker Benling to invest Rs 100 cr for expansion in India

Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer Benling is planning to invest around Rs 100 crore by April next year for expansion in India.

Benling plans to expand its assembling unit at Manesar, Gurgaon into its first manufacturing unit in India. The company plans to open its second manufacturing unit in Chennai, followed by manufacturing facilities in Pune in West, Kolkata in East, and Guwahati in North-East. It aims to have a full-fledged manufacturing plant in India and establish the country as its second base after China.

"By April 2020, Benling will invest Rs 100 crore into Indian market for expanding its manufacturing facilities unit across India," said Paritosh Dey, co-founder and Executive Director, Benling India.

The current production capacity of Benling is 3,000 vehicles per month, which the company intends to expand to around 10,000 vehicles per month, followed by 15,000 vehicles in a month, of which around 5,000 units will be for export markets.

Benling India has launched a series of three low speed (25 kmph) e-scooter models namely Kriti, Falcon, and Icon and has also lined up a high-speed EV bike by January.