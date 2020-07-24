JUST IN
Apple starts manufacturing flagship iPhone 11 model at Chennai plant
Chinese handset makers lost market share in Q2 amid border clash, Covid-19

While the leading brands continued to gain share, fringe players had to bear the brunt of supply chain constraints and growing anti-China sentiments to some extent

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

For the first time, India’s smartphone user base crossed the 500-million mark – inching closer towards China (851 million)

In a rare break in the trend for the past five years, Chinese handset firms lost a significant market share in the local smartphone market. While the leading brands continued to gain share, fringe players had to bear the brunt of supply chain constraints and growing anti-China sentiments to some extent.

Despite poor business during the quarter due to the lockdown, the market quickly recovered in June, backed by solid offtake for Samsung and Xiaomi. And for the first time, India’s smartphone user base crossed the 500-million mark – inching closer towards China (851 million).


First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 22:49 IST

