Chinese handset makers lost market share in Q2 amid border clash, Covid-19

In a rare break in the trend for the past five years, Chinese handset firms lost a significant market share in the local smartphone market. While the leading brands continued to gain share, fringe players had to bear the brunt of supply chain constraints and growing anti-China sentiments to some extent.

Despite poor business during the quarter due to the lockdown, the market quickly recovered in June, backed by solid offtake for and And for the first time, India’s smartphone user base crossed the 500-million mark – inching closer towards China (851 million).



