Cipla looks to invest more in mRNA tech; holds discussions with firms

After taking the lead in having a strong Covid-19 portfolio during the pandemic, Cipla is now gearing up for the next stage of growth in terms of innovation and expanding its presence in newer domains. The Mumbai-based firm has held discussions with mRNA technology companies over the last eight months as it looks to invest in a few of them. “We have been talking to mRNA technology owners in the past eight months.

We are at a stage when we might invest in a few mRNA companies. The best way is to invest in such technology companies and then grow them in-house,” said Umang ...