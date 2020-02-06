Cipla sees opportunity for its anti-HIV drug as coronavirus toll nears 500

With anti-HIV drugs being considered a possible line of treatment for the novel coronavirus that is spreading across the globe, companies like Cipla, which makes a particular anti-HIV drug combination, see an opportunity. “Within the next few weeks or so, if scientific data shows that the two antiretrovial medications — lopinavir and ritonavir — can be used effectively to tackle coronavirus, we do see an opportunity there.

We have already given donations (free samples) of the drug to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and also the Indian government," said Kedar ...