Cipla to sell Eli Lilly's insulin products Humalog, Trulicity in India

US pharma giant joined hands with with Mumbai-based to market its insulin products in India.

The two announced a strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly’s diabetes products – Humalog (Insulin Lispro) and Trulicity (Dulaglutide).

As part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the two Lilly diabetes products – Humalog and Trulicity to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals, Lilly said in a statement. stock was up marginally to Rs 987.6 apiece in morning trade on the BSE.

Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products. will leverage its distribution network and doctor-connect through its sales force to expand the reach of Lilly’s insulins.

Luca Visini, managing director - Indian subcontinent, Lilly India, said, “Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India.”

Lilly has had similar tie-ups in India for its diabetes products earlier as well. For example, in 2018 it announced a tie-up with Lupin for its weekly diabetes injection Aplevant in the country.

Lilly is one of the ‘Big Three’in insulin play globally. Only three — Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and — supply insulin to patients in the US. These three companies, commonly called the ‘Big Three’, control over 90 per cent of the global insulin market. The remaining share of the global insulin market is split among about seven manufacturers.

Vikas Gupta, head, India Prescription Business, Cipla Ltd, said, “Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to address the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space.”