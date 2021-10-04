Cipla to sell Eli Lilly's insulin products Humalog, Trulicity in India

-
ALSO READ
Eli Lilly signs licensing pact with Cipla, Sun, Lupin for Covid-19 drug
USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug
Hope to launch diabetic NCE by next financial year: Torrent Pharma's Mehta
Torrent Pharma inks pact with Eli Lilly for Covid drug Baricitinib in India
Bajaj Healthcare zooms 20% as Co seeks compulsory licence for Baricitinib
-
US pharma giant Eli Lilly joined hands with with Mumbai-based Cipla to market its insulin products in India.
The two companies announced a strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly’s diabetes products – Humalog (Insulin Lispro) and Trulicity (Dulaglutide).
As part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the two Lilly diabetes products – Humalog and Trulicity to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals, Lilly said in a statement. Cipla stock was up marginally to Rs 987.6 apiece in morning trade on the BSE.
Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products. Cipla will leverage its distribution network and doctor-connect through its sales force to expand the reach of Lilly’s insulins.
Luca Visini, managing director - Indian subcontinent, Lilly India, said, “Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India.”
Lilly has had similar tie-ups in India for its diabetes products earlier as well. For example, in 2018 it announced a tie-up with Lupin for its weekly diabetes injection Aplevant in the country.
Lilly is one of the ‘Big Three’in insulin play globally. Only three companies — Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly — supply insulin to patients in the US. These three companies, commonly called the ‘Big Three’, control over 90 per cent of the global insulin market. The remaining share of the global insulin market is split among about seven manufacturers.
Vikas Gupta, head, India Prescription Business, Cipla Ltd, said, “Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to address the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU