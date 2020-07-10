Clear long-pending dues immediately: Air India pilot's body to Aviation Min

Indian Commercial Pilots Association informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) officials to clear their long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit with immediate effect.

A meeting was held on July 8 which was attended by Indian Pilot's Guild, officials of MoCA and the chairman and managing director of

"Firstly, we expressed our disapproval for trying to attack the frontline workers of who worked during the peak of the pandemic. However, we expressed our willingness to support our CMD during these testing times in the interest of the airline, provided every employee of Air India shares the burden by taking a percentage cut on gross emoluments as per individual's income," the pilots union said.

The pilots have also suggested compulsory leave without pay on a month to month basis with a condition that if it is considered, it should also be applied across the board for all employees in line with market conditions.

"Secondly, if the above is not possible, we informed the MoCA officials to clear our long pending 25 per cent dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect," they said.

Air India pilots have also told the company that any pay cut has to be across the board as per market standards for all employees.

"We have also requested the management not to instigate us into any unpleasant agitation at this crucial time. We are only standing by principle with a demand that any pay cut has to be across the board as per market standards for all employees," the pilots said.

A follow-up meeting is planned on July 13.

The pilots said that the officials highly appreciated their letter on employment-related measures dated July 6, 2020.

"They highlighted the precarious financial situation of the Government and needed our support to ensure the survival of Air India," they said.