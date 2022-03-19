Cloudnine aims to raise Rs 1,200 crore, add 7 hospitals every year

Bangalore headquartered chain of women, childcare and fertility hospitals Cloudnine, which aims to raise Rs 1,200 crore from the public market, plans to continue to add about seven hospitals every year to capture the markets where it operates.

Raviganesh Venkatraman, CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said that they believe in ‘densifying’ the cities where they are present so that no expecting mother ever needs to travel for more than 30-minutes to reach one of their hospitals. “We already have nine centres in Bangalore, and we are trying to do the same with the ...