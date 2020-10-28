Coal India revisiting SOPs, rule books amid changing times: CMD

-
All standard operating procedures, manuals and rule books of state-owned Coal India are being revisited to make them more effective and conducive to meet the challenges thrown by the changing times, according to its chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal.
In a message, Agrawal said that in recent times, Coal India (CIL) and its subsidiaries have embarked on transformative paths by embracing several IT initiatives like Intelligent Vehicle Tracking System (IVTS), use of modern technology for coal/overburden measurement, e-procurement and other measures to eliminate the potential vulnerabilities in the process flow.
Stating that coal is the prime mover of the national economy and a major contributor to the exchequer and national GDP, he said that CIL is shouldering the responsibility of providing the primary source of energy to the nation at an affordable cost with due regard to the environment and conservation.
"A vigilant coal industry will enable transparent processes, diligent decision making, transparency, fairness and optimal cost. Vigilance department plays a significant role in furthering the above causes by their continual efforts for system study and evaluation," he said.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. CIL is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by 2023-24.
