Coal India: Street will closely watch output increase in coming months

Coal India’s modest 2.6 per cent year-on-year dispatches growth in April is a rather sedate start to FY20. While April’s performance comes on a relatively high base, where volumes rose 12.6 per cent a year-ago, the Street will closely watch the output increase in the coming months.

Better volumes will not only help the company meet commitment under fuel supply agreement, but also drive up revenues of the profitable e-auction segment. Positively, e-auction prices remain higher on a year-on-year basis, though they have just begun to cool off from the peak. An increase in number ...