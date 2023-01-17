JUST IN
Business Standard

Coal India, trade unions awaiting govt's nod on 19% wage hike pact

Coal India Ltd (CIL) and trade unions are awaiting the govt's approval for a wage agreement that recommends a 19% minimum guaranteed benefit to 238k non-executive employees of the miner

Topics
Coal India | Trade unions | Coal India wage hike pact

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata

Coal India Ltd (CIL) and trade unions are awaiting the government's approval for a wage agreement that recommends a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit to 2.38 lakh non-executive employees of the miner, the officials said on Tuesday.

CIL and four central trade unions - BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU had on January 3 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement XI.

"The wage hike recommendation is now with the Department of Public Enterprises for its approval, All India Coal Workers' Federation (AICWF) General Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.

The Department of Public Enterprises is under the Ministry of Finance.

A CIL official also confirmed that the new wage recommendation has been forwarded to the government for its approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 21:35 IST

