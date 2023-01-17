Coal India, trade unions awaiting govt's nod on 19% wage hike pact

Ltd (CIL) and are awaiting the government's approval for a wage agreement that recommends a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit to 2.38 lakh non-executive employees of the miner, the officials said on Tuesday.

CIL and four central - BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU had on January 3 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement XI.

"The wage hike recommendation is now with the Department of Public Enterprises for its approval, All India Coal Workers' Federation (AICWF) General Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.

The Department of Public Enterprises is under the Ministry of Finance.

A CIL official also confirmed that the new wage recommendation has been forwarded to the government for its approval.

