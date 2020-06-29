Coal India ups investment to Rs 15,700 cr to boost mechanised transport

has decided to increase investment in first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects to touch a total of Rs 15,700 crore, encompassing 14 additional projects from its earlier count of 35.

The company already transports 151 million tonne (mt) of coal through mechanised system and loads through Coal Handling Plants (CHP) and Silos from 19 projects which will now be increased 557 mt by 2023-24 through projects in Phase-1. Phase-2 projects will start contributing once the formalities of finalisation are over.

Under Phase-I of the project, the state owned miner has zeroed down on 35 projects, each having 4 mt of capacity from six of its subsidiaries with a capital of Rs 12,300 crore. Their combined project capacity is 406 mt.

Under the phase-2 project, 14 additional projects have been identified which will entail an investment of Rs 3,400 crore having a capacity to handle 100.5 mt of coal.

Of the 14 projects in the phase II, Ltd (CCL) accounts for five with 62.5 million tonnes per annum capacity. Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd with a solitary project has 20 million tonnes per annum capacity. Eastern Coalfields Ltd has seven projects and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd has one project with a capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum and four million tonnes per annum, respectively.

FMC is the transportation of coal from pitheads to despatch points. This move aims to replace the existing road transport between the two points and switch over to a seamless mechanized coal transport through conveyor belts which is a covered system for movement of coal reducing the dust pollution. It will also have the added benefit of computer aided loading of railway wagons.

As a corollary, the Maharatna company will set up CHPs with Silos having Rapid Loading Systems, which will have benefits like crushing, sizing of coal, quicker and better quality coal loading with the advantage of precise pre-weighed quantity of coal being loaded.

“This will be a tipping point in our coal transportation in the first mile. The multiple advantages include easing the load on road networks, saving on diesel costs, cleaner environment and stoppage of possible pilferage. Another advantage is quicker computer aided loading of wagons”, said a senior executive of the company.

Tenders for these different projects will be floated beginning August this year till next two years.

According to the company, since coal will be loaded directly into the wagons from Silos it eliminates manual loading through pay loaders which is generally prone to overloading or under loading of wagons.

Susceptibility of extraneous material being loaded through pay loaders leading to quality issues is another concern.