Covid-19 crisis: 800 million got free foodgrain in 3 months, shows data

Days after the was announced, the Centre started distributing 5 kg of free foodgrain per month for April, May, and June, to 800 million beneficiaries of the Food Security Act.



The government also promised 1 kg of free pulses to 223 million ration card holders (per family) during the period. It later announced extra grains for migrants under the Atmanirbhar package for May and June, along with 1 kg of free gram dal.



As the distribution period for the packages nears its end, Business Standard takes stock of the progress so far.



