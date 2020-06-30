JUST IN
K K Venugopal reappointed as Attorney General of India for one year-
Covid-19 crisis: 800 million got free foodgrain in 3 months, shows data

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The government had promised 1 kg of free pulses to 223 million ration card holders (per family) during the period.

Days after the lockdown was announced, the Centre started distributing 5 kg of free foodgrain per month for April, May, and June, to 800 million beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act.

The government also promised 1 kg of free pulses to 223 million ration card holders (per family) during the period. It later announced extra grains for migrants under the Atmanirbhar package for May and June, along with 1 kg of free gram dal.


As the distribution period for the packages nears its end, Business Standard takes stock of the progress so far.


chart
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 02:22 IST

