Coca-Cola India investments on track despite Covid-19 disruptions

The country's top beverage maker Coca-Cola on Tuesday said that its investment plans were on track despite Covid-19-led disruptions, which had impacted business significantly in the April-June period.

The lockdown in India had brought down the global major's consolidated volumes for sparkling drinks by 12 per cent in the April-June period, with the Asia-Pacific region in particular seeing a sharp volume decline of 18 per cent.

T Krishnakumar, president and chief executive officer, & South West Asia, said that the company had utilised half of its $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) investment announced in 2017. While the $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) investment announced earlier (in 2012) would be closed this year.

The $1.7 billion investment was set aside to build a farm-to-fork ecosystem and ensure a steady supply of local fruits for its juice business, while the $5 billion investment was earmarked for creation of retail infrastructure, bottling plants and introduction of new products among other initiatives.

The company on Tuesday announced it would be launching two new products under its 13-year-old juice brand Minute Maid, in a bid to strengthen its non-carbonated drinks portfolio.

While fizzy drinks remain key to Coca-Cola's India operations, analysts estimate that a third of its business in the country now comes from non-fizzy drinks as consumers increasingly become health-conscious.





Krishnakumar admitted that the company was accelerating the pace of launches under its non-carbonated beverages portfolio including juices, dairy and hydration as health becomes the top priority for people following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vita Punch and Nutri Force, the two new launches, would build its "fruit nutrition" platform under Minute Maid, Krishnakumar said, saying the segment would be strengthened in the months ahead.

In addition, the company was also shifting its attention to in-home consumption, as out-of-home consumption remained low owing to localised lockdowns and the fear among people of catching the virus.

While Coca-Cola's beverage business in the country had shown signs of revival in the last few weeks, led by an uptick in rural areas, Krishnakumar said that a return to normalcy would take a few more quarters.

The company, he said, was stepping up focus on offline grocery channels, pushing its products aggressively on online platforms and making available its drinks at affordable price points to take advantage of in-home consumption.

For instance, Rimzhim, its masala soda, and Aquarius Glucocharge, a fortified vitamin drink, were available for Rs 10 a unit, while Apple Pops under the Minute Maid umbrella was available for Rs 15 a unit.

In March, Coca-Cola had said that it planned to market Maaza, an Indian brand, globally as it sought to take local trademarks to the international stage. The company had also said that India had become its fifth-largest market by volume, which it was looking to double in five years.