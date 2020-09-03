-
Coca-Cola restructures global ops; India upgraded to operating unit
The Gurgaon-headquartered unit will also see changes in its top leadership
Topics
Coca-Cola
Arnab Dutta |
Its current president K Krishnakumar (KK) will pass the baton to Sanket Ray – the current chief operating officer for Coca-Cola China
Beverages major Coca-Cola is restructuring its global operations to bring agility and remove duplication of resources. With the restructuring taking effect from January 1, 2021, its India and South West Asia business unit will be upgraded to an operating unit.
The Gurgaon-headquartered unit will also see changes in its top leadership. Its current president K Krishnakumar (KK) will pass the baton to Sanket Ray – the current chief operating officer for Coca-Cola China. While KK will become the chairman of Coca-Cola India, he will be responsible for building and strengthening critical local partnerships in India, supporting leadership team of the new operating unit, the Coca-Cola Company announced on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 22:53 IST
