Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to Inland Waterways Authority

Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday
delivered two Roll on Roll Off (RO-RO) vessels to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), which is a part of the order for a series of 10 vessels.
In a statement, CSL said the 56 metre long Ro-Ro Vessel is built with in-house design for day and night operation all round the year to carry 15 TEU container trailers and 30 passengers.
These high quality vessels with modern communication equipment, has an ergonomically designed navigational wheel house, comfortable air-conditioned accommodation for eight crew and an open deck for easy loading and discharging of trucks and vehicles, it said.
CSL said the ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Kerala Inland Vessels Rule and complying with the Prevention and Control of Pollution and Protection of Inland Water.
The delivery protocol was signed by Mathew George, Director, IWAI, Kochi and Suresh Babu N V, Director (Operations), CSL, in the presence of the officials of IWAI and CSL.
CSL said it has invested its resources in the Inland Water Segment including the development of a dedicated shipbuilding facility in Kolkata, with the aim of providing a complete solution to the customers operating in the inland water segment.
