CoCreate Ventures, PES Varsity roll out fund to back startups at campuses

-
ALSO READ
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings
-
In another fund created to support the startup ecosystem, PES University and CoCreate Ventures have come together to roll out a fund that operates in the pre-prototype phase, focusing on industry professionals, student entrepreneurs, and academicians.
The fund, called PESU Venture Labs, provides up to $150,000 in funding and other services to help companies build products and test out unit economics.
“PVL was set up with the objectives of making the brightest of our students, entrepreneurs, leveraging entrepreneurship to fund researchers and students, and creating a funnel of fundable, deep-tech companies for the VC ecosystem from the campus,” said Suresh Narasimha, a serial entrepreneur, founder of CoCreate Ventures.
Apart from funding, PVL will also offer resources to startups to turbo-start their idea. It will provide PVL entrepreneurs with in-house talent in design, marketing and product management. It will also incubate companies based on the deep research by researchers.
PVL has so far incubated over 10 companies in the deep tech space, which are present in the final stages of their product launch. Four of the companies are expected to hit the market next month.
“This unique initiative will help our students have an early exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have created at PESU. This is a beginning to amazing things that await students at PESU Venture Labs,” said Jawahar Doreswamy, Pro-Chancellor, PESU.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU