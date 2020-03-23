Cognizant to acquire US-based digital marketing consultancy firm Lev

IT major has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, a privately-held consultancy in the United States for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will further expand Cognizant’s practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns using Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and drive revenue.

Lev is a Platinum Partner specializing in custom cloud solutions that equip marketers to use automation, personal preferences and data to forge stronger customer connections through personalized experiences.

It provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimization and application integration services. Its clients include brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.

“In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organizations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities,” said Greg Hyttenrauch, president, Digital Systems and Technology,

“Lev is Cognizant’s third cloud-related acquisition announced in 2020. It will expand Cognizant’s consulting capabilities to help marketers implement Marketing Cloud, personalise customer connections and, in turn, generate better leads,” Hyttenrauch said.

Lev was founded in 2006 as Levementum, and has approximately 200 employees.