JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

India to suspend domestic flights, seeks to lock down coronavirus spread
Business Standard

Cognizant to acquire US-based digital marketing consultancy firm Lev

The acquisition will further expand Cognizant's Salesforce practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Cognizant
Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns

IT major Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, a privately-held digital marketing consultancy in the United States for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will further expand Cognizant’s Salesforce practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and drive revenue.

Lev is a Salesforce Platinum Partner specializing in custom cloud solutions that equip marketers to use automation, personal preferences and data to forge stronger customer connections through personalized experiences.

It provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimization and application integration services. Its clients include brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.

“In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organizations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities,” said Greg Hyttenrauch, president, Digital Systems and Technology, Cognizant.

“Lev is Cognizant’s third cloud-related acquisition announced in 2020. It will expand Cognizant’s consulting capabilities to help marketers implement Marketing Cloud, personalise customer connections and, in turn, generate better leads,” Hyttenrauch said.

Lev was founded in 2006 as Levementum, and has approximately 200 employees.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 21:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU