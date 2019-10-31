Cognizant to refocus on the future; announces net reduction of 7,000 jobs

IT services major will cut its workforce by around 7,000 employees on a net basis, which is around two per cent of the company's headcount, and exit from certain content work within its digital operations practice which will impact additional 6,000 roles worldwide. The company has announced a two year plan - 2020 Fit for Growth Plan - to increase focus in four key areas and streamlining the cost structure to partially fund these investments.

The company, in its earnings call with investors after announcing the financial results for the quarter ended September, said that to improve cost structure to partially fund the investments and advance Cognizant’s growth agenda, it has decided to remove 10,000-12,000 mid-to-senior level associates worldwide from their current roles in coming quarters.

"The gross reduction is expected to lead to a net reduction of 5,000 to 7,000 roles (about 2 per cent of the company’s total population), as the company aims to reskill and redeploy approximately 5,000 of the total associates impacted," said the company officials in the earnings call.

The better cost structure would help the company for significant investments in technology, sales and marketing, talent reskilling, acquisitions, and partnerships to improve its strategic positioning in key digital areas. The optimisation of cost structure is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2020 and result in total charges of $150-200 million primarily related to severance and facility exit costs. This is expected to result in an annualized gross savings run rate of $500-550 million in the year 2021.

Plan also involves exiting certain content work within the Digital Operations practice that is not in line with the company’s long-term strategic vision and will be exiting this area over the course of 2020. These are the works being done within Cognizant’s Digital Operations service line, and involves determining whether certain content violates client standards and can involve objectionable materials.

Exiting this area will impact an additional 6,000 roles worldwide, though the company intends to work with its partners to explore ways to transition the roles to alternative vendors, thereby reducing the impact on associates.

The exit will also impact revenue in the company’s Communications, Media and Technology segment, with the ramp-down in work expected to be over the next one to two years. All other Digital Operations content-related work will continue, said the company officials.

"Today we are announcing a simplification of our operating model and a cost reduction program, which will allow us to fund investments in growth. Looking ahead, we see a clear path to unlock the organization's full growth potential, win in our key digital battlegrounds, and return Cognizant to its historical position of being the bellwether of the IT services industry."

Over the next two years, the Company will focus on optimising its core portfolio and investing in four areas of client requirements in digital journey - Data, Digital Engineering, Cloud, and IoT. This will require significant investment also in a variety of enablers including sales and marketing, talent reskilling, acquisitions, and partnerships.

"We remain on track to achieve our revised full year revenue guidance. However, to continue to invest in our growth initiatives, we must move quickly to improve our cost structure," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer.

"Our announcement of this multi-year realignment plan underscores our commitment to accelerate the execution of our strategy to make us fit for growth. Throughout this evolution, we intend to continue to capitalize on our strong balance sheet and attractive cash flow profile to return cash to shareholders," said the official.

The Communications, Media and Technology segment contributed to around 14 per cent of the total revenue of the company in the three months ended September 30, at $615 million out of the $4.25 billion total revenue with a growth of 9.4 per cent.

The company has reported a 4.2 per cent growth in net income at $497 million during the quarter, compared to $477 million during same period last year. The total revenue grew 4.2 per cent to $4.2 billion compared to $4.08 billion same period last year.

The revenue growth was in tune with the company's guidance last quarter. It has revised its full year revenue growth forecast to a range of 4.6-4.9 per cent compared to the 3.9-4.9 per cent range outlook announced in the last quarter. Guidance for the fourth quarter revenue growth is in the range of 2.1-3.1 per cent.