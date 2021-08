Colloquial searches: Flipkart's voice feature lets users converse with app

In the mood to eat sweets? Simply say, “Kuch meetha khaana hai”, and multiple options varying from chocolates to traditional mithai pop up on your screen. Ask for your preferred brands and they appear in no time.

This is Flipkart’s voice feature, which lets users converse with the app without having to change their natural way of speaking. Since its introduction, millions of consumers have used it to simplify their e-commerce journey — it allows online shoppers to make voice commands in Hindi, English and a mix of the two. Recent data from the online store ...