Commercial mining won't hit Coal India, says CMD even as unions plan strike

State-owned mining behemoth Limited (CIL) said it would continue to be the country's leading coal producer, even after the sector is opened up for the private In a public statement, the company said commercial would not adversely impact the production or profitability of CIL.

“Key issues which will help us stay ahead of the competition include uniform quality of coal, cost efficiency in production and reliable timely delivery schedule, introduction of higher degree of mechanised mining and increased supplies are other focus points,” said Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, CIL.

The statement comes at a time when its own labour unions and also state governments are protesting against commercial CIL trade unions have announced they will go on a three-day strike from July 2 against Centre’s decision to open the coal sector for private players. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, INTUC, AITUC and CTU have demanded that auction of coal blocks for commercial mining should stop.

At the same time, Jharkhand state government has moved the Supreme Court against commercial mining, after its request to the Centre for delaying the process was denied.

The Centre last week commenced India’s first auction of coal mines for commercial mining and sale in the open market by the private This followed a Union Cabinet decision to ease the qualification criteria and auction methodology to attract industry interest in commercial





“Commercial mining complements our efforts in shoring up the country’s indigenous coal output, but may not be viewed as competition to It would not unsettle us,” CIL said in a statement. It also added that over the years, CIL has become a cost efficient producer with improved quality of coal supply. “These two factors will determine the sale of coal in the competitive environment,” said the company.

CIL currently holds 54 per cent of India’s coal reserve totalling up to 319 billion tonne. It was also recently allocated 16 blocks by the Centre, thereby increasing the resource capacity by 9 billion tonne, CIL said.

In a writ petition to the SC, Jharkhand government has said the decision of the Centre to commence commercial mining process flouts Schedule-V of the Indian Constitution which refers to the ‘scheduled areas’ falling under the state government. The state has further contested, there is need for fair assessment of the social and environmental impact on the huge tribal population and vast tracks of forest land in the state.

“The negative global investment climate prevailing due to Covid-19 which is unlikely to fetch reasonable returns proportionate to the value of the scarce natural resource through the impugned actions for commercial coal mining,” said the synopsis of the writ petition shared by Hemant Soren, chief minister Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on their respective Twitter handles.



The state government had earlier written to the Centre on June 10 lauding it for opening the coal sector and extended its support. However, it asked for a moratorium on the auction citing the Covid pandemic and liquidity crunch with the domestic industries.

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh state government on the other hand has asked the Centre to remove five coal blocks from the auction process which fall in the ‘no-go’ zones. Of the total 41 coal blocks offered in the commercial coal mining auction, nine are in Chhattisgarh. There are five blocks namely – Mogra South, Mogra-II, Sayang, Madanpur North and Fatehpur East which are in ecologically sensitive areas.

In a letter to the Centre, the state environment minister said these blocks fall in the region of Hasdeo forest and Mand river, and an elephant reserve area. “I request that coal blocks in the area of the Hasdeo forest and Mand rivers as well as those in the area of the proposed elephant reserve not be included in the upcoming auction,” state environment minister Mohammed Akbar said in a letter to the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change.