Commercial Vehicles continue to slip, top cos see decline in February sales

The industry continues to be in the doldrums facing decreasing sales for more than one-and-half year. Top CV makers’ cumulative sales dropped by nearly 35 per cent in February 2020 as compared to the same period year ago.

Industry representatives have said that the situation is unlikely to improve soon as India’s economic activity is yet to pick up due to less business activity and consumer spending.

Sales of the are under pressure due to axle load norms, liquidity crunch, GST, BS-IV inventory correction and economic slowdown among other factors.

reported 35 per cent drop in domestic sales in February 2020 to 25,572 units from 39,111 units, a year ago. The drop was led by Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) which declined by 46 per cent to 6,739 units from 12,437 units, last year. Exports, meanwhile, dipped by nine per cent.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Ltd said that retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37 per cent, helping to bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. Retail in M&HCV grew by 23 per cent over last month with fleet buyers stepping up purchases.

Ashok Leyland has reported a 47 per cent drop in total M&HCV domestic sales in the month of February 2020 at 6,745 units as against 12,621 units, a year ago. Truck business dropped by 58 per cent to 4,706 units from 11,117 units in the same month of last year, while domestic bus sales rose by 36 per cent to 2,039 units from 1,504 units. Total domestic sales declined by 39 per cent to 10,612 units in February, 2020, compared to 17,352 units same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra commercial vehicles segment sales dropped by 25 per cent in February 2020 to 15,856 vehicles from 21,154 vehicles in February 2019. In the M&HCV segment, Mahindra sold 436 vehicles for the month. Exports for February 2020 stood at 1,839 vehicles.

Bajaj's domestic sales dropped by 38 per cent to 21,871 units from 35,183 units, while exports dropped by 24 per cent to 22,820 units from 29,921 units. Total CV sales dropped by 31 per cent to 44,691 units from 65,104 units.

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd has posted a 27.4 per cent decline in domestic sales of its Eicher trucks and buses to 3,875 units in February, 2020, compared to 5,337 units same month last year. Exports declined 39.4 per cent to 564 units, compared to 931 units in the same month, last year. Volvo Trucks sales declined by 8 per cent to 147 units in February this year, compared to 160 units same period last year.

Outlook

Wagh said, “We are on track for the BSVI migration, with BSIV stocks being consumed as per plan and BSVI production initiated. The supply disruptions from the COVID -19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BSVI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it".

Recently Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said “I don’t see a revival happening till the second half of next fiscal. It will take some time for demand to revive and after that it should remain reasonably strong. However, it would be very difficult to predict a number currently.”

Satyakam Arya, managing director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) expects industry to decline by around 10 per cent and in worst case it will be 20-25 per cent.

Tractor sales up

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, reported 21 per cent growth in domestic tractor sales in February 2020 to 21 per cent to 21,877 units from 18,105 units, a year ago.

Domestic tractors sales of Escorts grew by 16.3 per cent in the month of February to 8,049 units from 6,918 units, during the same period last year. Exports grew 71.4 per cent to 552 units from 322 units.

Rajesh Jejurikar, President -Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that the tractor demand trend is expected to strengthen on the back of a robust Rabi output and the prevailing crop prices. Going forward, the increase in rural and agri spending on core schemes by the Government should augur well for the industry.