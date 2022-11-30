JUST IN
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
Business Standard

Committee of creditors may ask Reliance Capital bidders for better offers

As many as 55 companies submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for Reliance Capital but only a few submitted binding bids

Topics
Reliance Captial | Bankruptcy | Reliance Group

Dev Chatterjee & Abhijeet Lele  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution in November last year by the Reserve Bank of India, with banks making claims of around Rs 24,000 crore against the company

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital is likely to ask the bidders of the bankrupt company to sweeten their offers as the current bids are too low.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:12 IST

`
