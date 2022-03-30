Competition Commission officials visit Ceat office for 'routine enquiry'

Tyre maker Ltd on Wednesday said that officials of (CCI) visited its office for a 'routine enquiry' but denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of the company's business.

"The officials visited the office today for a routine enquiry. As a responsible corporate, we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further said, "We categorically deny any wrongdoing in our conduct of business."



Ceat, the RPG Group flagship firm, is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in the country with an annual revenue of over Rs 7,600 crore. It has a presence in over 100 countries. The company's products range from two-wheeler tyres to passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

