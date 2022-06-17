Comply with norms on display of nutritional value: FSSAI to Swiggy, Zomato

-
Food regulator FSSAI has asked online food platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to ensure compliance of its regulations related to display of nutritional value by food service establishments from July 1.
In a letter to all e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs), FSSAI has asked them to make provisions in their platforms, including mobile apps, for display of calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen.
This would help FBOs to feed the data on online platforms. FSSAI had come out with labelling and display regulations in 2020 for food service firms.
In the letter, FSSAI said that "all e-commerce food business operators are hereby directed to enable provision in their online platforms including mobile applications for display of nutritional information... so that FBOs registered on your respective platforms would be able to feed and update such information in respect of each dish/food they are offering for sale."
