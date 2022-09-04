JUST IN
Mahindra Lifespace aims 2.5-fold jump in housing sales bookings in 3 yrs
Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired
Settlement framework will help ensure faster market corrections: CCI chief
Comviva targets 10% of 5G-enabled business globally in next 5 years
Paytm says no link with Chinese loan merchants under ED scanner
Byju's likely to raise over $500 mn at $23-bn valuation: Report
As it looks to rebuild, Archies may have a few cards up its sleeve
Meesho ropes in celebs to push five-day mega sale beginning Sept 23
MSTC eyes e-commerce biz; ties with Reliance, Vedanta, Tata Power, others
I-T department nod not needed for Adani to acquire NDTV shares: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Paytm says no link with Chinese loan merchants under ED scanner
Business Standard

Comviva targets 10% of 5G-enabled business globally in next 5 years

Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a global mobility solutions provider, is targeting a 10 per cent share of the $2-billion addressable 5G-enabled business applications market across the world

Topics
Tech Mahindra | 5G | Telcos

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5G

Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a global mobility solutions provider, is targeting a 10 per cent share of the $2-billion addressable 5G-enabled business applications market across the world over the next five years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tech Mahindra

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 18:27 IST

`
.