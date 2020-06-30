Concor rally to lose steam over volume concerns, intensifying competition

A muted volume guidance for FY21, near term impact of the deteriorating trade relations with China and enhanced licence fee worries going ahead led to a 4 per cent fall in the Container Corporation (Concor) stock over the last couple of trading sessions.

While its March quarter performance was in line with street estimates, the sharp fall in container volumes in recent months, intensifying competition and lack of valuation comfort could lead to further downside for the stock. Container volumes across Indian ports have declined over 36 per cent y-o-y in the first two months of ...