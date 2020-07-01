Income Tax department extends five new deadlines for Indian taxpayers

With the Covid-19 crisis yet to abate, the Income Tax (I-T) department has extended several deadlines for taxpayers. With so many extensions and deadline changes, it's easy to lose track and this could pose challenges while filing I-T returns.

Archit Gupta, chief executive officer, Cleartax, says: “Estimation poses practical challenges. People may not be able to proceed with completion of tax-saving until July 31 due to the lockdown extension. Also, taxpayers do not have Form 16, TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) certificates until August 15, 2020, ...