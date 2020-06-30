Street not convinced with ITC post decent Q4, cigarette biz faces headwinds

ITC’s better-than-expected March quarter (Q4) earnings, a good show by its non-cigarette FMCG business (Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!) and higher dividend pay-out (80 per cent versus 68-69 per cent as per new distribution policy) failed to excite investors. Therefore, despite attractive valuations of 16 times FY21 earnings, half of over 35 times for peers, ITC’s stock rose by 1 per cent on Monday only to give up the gains the following day.

Uncertainty over its cigarette business remains an overhang. The cigarette major announced Q4 results last Friday evening. ALSO ...