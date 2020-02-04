Consulting firm Accenture opens second innovation hub in India at Hyderabad

American consulting and professional services company opened a new Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, spread over 300,000 square feet where clients can co-innovate with by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling disruptive products and services for the

The latest addition to the Accenture's global innovation network houses 2000 professionals with expertise across multiple industries and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, security, extended reality, automation and blockchain, according to the company. This is Accenture's second such facility in India after Bengaluru.

"Our research shows that organisations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption,"said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Technology Services. He claimed the new Innovation Hub has the pieces their clients require to accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovation.

The new facility also houses Accenture's first Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients a window into the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide. The Nano Lab showcases uses for a range of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, extended reality and security, and allows clients to connect with researchers located in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops.