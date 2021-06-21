Consumer demand may rebound strongly in Q2: Trent chairman Noel N Tata

-
Customer demand should rebound strongly, possibly from the second quarter onwards, said Trent Chairman Noel N Tata (pictured), though he remained “cautiously optimistic” on the medium-term outlook.
With growth drivers such as favourable demographics, increasing per capita and disposable income, and growing consumption, India is expected to return to a strong growth trajectory, despite uncertainty over near-term outlook, he added.
Trent will continue to focus on building out differentiated brands and accelerating its reach through stores and digital platforms, said Tata in the latest annual report of Trent — the Tata Group’s retail arm.
“While we cannot predict how quickly we will see the back of this crisis, there is a reason to believe that we will see a transition out of this pandemic phase. And when it does abate, customer demand should rebound strongly, possibly starting in the second quarter,” he said.
