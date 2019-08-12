Consumption-investment cycle needs to improve, say FMCG CEOs and veterans

A cross-spectrum of chief executive officers (CEOs) and veterans from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry are voicing concern over the slowdown in demand in the market, saying a stimulus package in rural areas and better transmission of interest rates will help.

Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej and Marico’s Chairman Harsh Mariwala insist the focus of the government should be on economic revival at a time when the country’s central bank has lowered the fiscal 2020 GDP growth rate to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent estimated earlier. Adi Godrej and ITC Chairman ...