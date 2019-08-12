Content players in entertainment space are in a sweet spot right now

India’s entertainment industry is on a high. With multiplexes bringing in millennials keen to experiment with new genres of films, and a raft of over-the-top (OTT) players such as Netflix, Amazon, and Zee pouring in money to create more and more original content to woo subscribers, 2019 has so far turned out to be a good year.

OTT platforms, especially, have opened up new vistas for content creators — beyond movies and television. OTTs are not only commissioning more content, but are also paying top dollars to buy the digital rights to films. Says Rajiv Bakshi, chief ...