RIL says core business has got 'demand-side shock' due to coronavirus

Ltd. (RIL) on Monday said its core business has received a demand-side shock in India and abroad due to the disease (Covid-19), which it called an "internal risk” in its letter of offer for its upcoming rights issue.

RIL has since April announced four different deals for Jio Platforms, which includes the group’s movie, music apps as wells telecoms venture Jio Infocomm. Facebook will invest Rs 43,574 crore for a 9.99 per cent stake; Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore for a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms and private equity firm Silver Lake will pick a 1.15 per cent stake for Rs 5,655.75 crore. General Atlantic will invest another Rs 6,598.38 crore in the digital business, said RIL on Sunday.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business and operations is uncertain and cannot be predicted,” the company said. “Our refining, petrochemical and oil and gas businesses have received a demand-side shock, not just in India but across the world.”

“The is expected to have an adverse effect in the short-to medium term on several of our businesses including our refining, petrochemical and oil and gas businesses, and our retail businesses (non-grocery), among others.





“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business will depend on a range of factors which we are not able to accurately predict. These factors include an adverse impact on our ability to engage in new, or consummate pending, strategic transactions on the agreed terms and timetable or at all,” it said.

On its proposed sale of a stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) division, the company said it is exploring various opportunities to bring in strategic or other investors in the business, “To facilitate such investments, it is proposed to transfer the O2C Business into a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of our company.”

The offer letter added the implementation if this scheme is delayed, it could potentially affect the monetisation plans of the company. As of March, RIL’s total borrowings amounted to Rs 336,294 crore on a consolidated basis.

In August, RIL announced it looks to sell 20 per cent stake in its O2C division to Saudi Aramco, which was pegged to be valued at $15 Billion. The letter does not mention the proposed deal with Saudi Aramco.