Logging in with facemasks: Offices look different as staff returns to work

Offices that had shut operations in March following the lockdown stayed that way on Monday in Mumbai as most business houses including the Tatas, Birlas, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedanta and Procter & Gamble awaited state guidelines on the fourth phase of the curbs.

The only exceptions here were pharmaceutical companies, which continued to operate with skeleton staff. If Mumbai’s office life was far from normal on the first day of the fourth phase of the lockdown, the picture was different in some of the other key metros of the country, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, ...