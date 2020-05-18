- Covid-19 Factoid: J&K's tally of confirmed cases jumps 11% in a single day
- No signs of Covid curve flattening, steeper rise in number of cases feared
- New challenges in Covid-19 times: Eased curbs, migrant testing & monsoon
- Lockdown 4.0: National restrictions over, firms now wait for state rules
- Centre highlights Aarogya Setu importance, but doesn't make it mandatory
- Pharma traders protest govt's move to add e-pharmacy links to Aarogya Setu
- 558 people test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, Chennai most affected
- Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Doda district
- One TV channel per class announced to complement digital education
- Lockdown 4.0 MHA guidelines: Shopping malls, public spaces to remain shut
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 95,698; global tally past 4.8 million
Coronavirus LIVE updates: District-wise Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be issued today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on Covid-19 cases and death toll across the world
Health workers conduct thermal screening of passengers who have arrived from Delhi by a special train at Howrah station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata
Coronavirus India update: From today, India enters the fourth phase of its nationwide lockdown, even as the total number of coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically. So far, 95,698 people have been infected with corona and 3,025 have died from the disease. Maharashtra on Sunday reported a record daily spike of 2,347 cases, with Mumbai's tally going past 20,000.
District-wise details of the new lockdown phase, in force till May 31, will be announced today. Lockdown 4.0 comes with some relaxations to pave the way for an increased movement of people and to facilitate more economic activity.
Meanwhile, India has backed calls to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from animals to humans and conduct an ‘impartial’ evaluation of the World Health Organization’s (WHO's) response to the pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for the WHO’s annual meet beginning today.
Coronavirus world update: Globally,4,801,510 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 316,658, according to Worldometer.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
