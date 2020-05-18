JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 95,698; global tally past 4.8 million

Coronavirus LIVE updates: District-wise Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be issued today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for LIVE updates on Covid-19 cases and death toll across the world

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Health workers conduct thermal screening of passengers who have arrived from Delhi by a special train at Howrah station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata
Coronavirus India update: From today, India enters the fourth phase of its nationwide lockdown, even as the total number of coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically. So far, 95,698 people have been infected with corona and 3,025 have died from the disease. Maharashtra on Sunday reported a record daily spike of 2,347 cases, with Mumbai's tally going past 20,000.

District-wise details of the new lockdown phase, in force till May 31, will be announced today. Lockdown 4.0 comes with some relaxations to pave the way for an increased movement of people and to facilitate more economic activity. 

Meanwhile, India has backed calls to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from animals to humans and conduct an ‘impartial’ evaluation of the World Health Organization’s (WHO's) response to the pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for the WHO’s annual meet beginning today.

Coronavirus world update: Globally,4,801,510 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 316,658, according to Worldometer.

