Core group of secretaries to hold meeting today to clear Concor EoI

In a step towards finalising the Expression of Interest or preliminary bids for the of Container Corporation of India (Concor), a core group of secretaries (CGD) is set to meet today.

The meeting to be chaired by the cabinet secretary will have representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Railways among others. The government stake sale in has already seen interests from global majors like Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line and vessel operator. The Danish shipping major had participated in the second round of the pre-expression of interest (EoI) roadshows held by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

Other that have shown interest in the two rounds of roadshows include I Squared Capital, Sojitz Corporation, Adani group, D P World, PSA Singapore, JSW Group and Essar Ports.

Out of a target of Rs 65,000 crore set for the current fiscal year, the Centre has so far mopped up around Rs 31,106 crore in divestment receipts. Though was considered to be a vital part of the target, it got postponed for the next year due to several roadblocks like the land issue of .