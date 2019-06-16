Coromandel gets pollution control board's nod for Sarigam plant in Gujarat

Fertiliser manufacturer International said on Saturday that the State Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has allowed the company to open its facility at Sarigam in for three months.

The Sarigam facility was closed due to a fire incident at a product godown in the unit in January this year. After the incident, the GPCB had issued a closure notice for the facility.

“This has reference to our earlier letters dated January 29, 2019, and January 30, 2019, informing you about a fire accident that took place at the product godown in one of our manufacturing units at Sarigam, Gujarat, and the closure notice issued by GPCB consequent to the said incident,” a statement said.

It said, “We have received letter from GPCB dated June 14, 2019, revoking its earlier closure notice. The revocation is for a period of three months, and the company would be submitting the action taken report as required by the GPCB within the stipulated three months period to obtain permanent revocation of the closure notice.” The company is taking necessary steps to resume operations at its Sarigam unit shortly, it added.