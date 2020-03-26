Coronavirus: Airtel allows free access to its e-book platform amid lockdown

Telecom operator Bharti on Thursday announced free access to its platform Juggernaut Books to support people in staying home during the lockdown.

"As India stays at home to support the government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, readers can now access thousands of top books and novels on Juggernaut Books (formerly known as Books) for free by simply downloading the app (Android/iOS) on their smartphones," Bharti said in a statement.

Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut in 2017.

Juggernaut is also organising an innovative online literary festival as part of its efforts to promote reading.

"In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what's better than getting back to reading," Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said.