JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Britannia urges govt to issue permits for food processing supply chain
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Airtel allows free access to its e-book platform amid lockdown

Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut in 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel
Juggernaut is also organising an innovative online literary festival as part of its efforts to promote reading

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced free access to its e-book platform Juggernaut Books to support people in staying home during the lockdown.

"As India stays at home to support the government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, readers can now access thousands of top books and novels on Juggernaut Books (formerly known as Airtel Books) for free by simply downloading the app (Android/iOS) on their smartphones," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut in 2017.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: Telcos face a big challenge to keep India Inc connected

Juggernaut is also organising an innovative online literary festival as part of its efforts to promote reading.

"In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what's better than getting back to reading," Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said.
First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU