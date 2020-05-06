Coronavirus impact: Lockdown to derail revenue of metro operators

Metro operators – public and private – across the country have accumulated a revenue loss of up to Rs 700 crore, due to the lockdown. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which operates the country’s largest metro rail network, is set to lose over Rs 500 crore in revenues by May 17, the last day of the third phase of nationwide lockdown.

Private operators — Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Larsen & Toubro — are estimated to lose Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore as revenue on a daily basis. Services for RInfra’s Mumbai Metro the Delhi Metro were ...