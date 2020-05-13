Coronavirus impact: Nestle Q1 an outlier as consumers focus on food

Even as most across sectors were hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 disease, India posted better-than-expected March 2020 (Q1) performance, thanks to its large foods portfolio which falls under essential products.

The owner of popular consumer brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat, which follows January to December accounting period, announced its Q1 numbers on Tuesday after market hours.

In Q1, Nestle’s domestic sales growth of 10.7 per cent, year-on-year to Rs 3,124 crore is the best amongst peers and also in line with the 9-11 per cent topline growth posted in the previous four quarters. Marico had also reported a similar trend last week, with its Saffola edible oil volumes rising by 25 per cent in March quarter. But, its overall topline growth was down as personal care segment's volume declined. Most FMCG peers, which have declared March quarter results, posted a decline in top-line.

ALSO READ: FinMin may defer google tax on e-commerce firms based abroad to September

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, said, “Relatively speaking, has among the most resilient portfolios insofar as Covid-19 impact is concerned.” Another analyst at a domestic brokerage said, “In the current situation consumption demand has tilted more towards good quality food products.”

Strong sales growth also led to a 10.7 per cent year-on-year rise in operating revenue to Rs 3,325 crore for Nestle, higher than Bloomberg consensus of Rs 3,076 crore. Domestic sales were driven by both, volume and product mix. Up-stocking of prepared dishes, milk and nutrition’s products are likely to have supported sales growth despite muted demand for out-of-home products. According to the company, Maggi, KitKat and Munch delivered a strong performance and contribution from e-commerce went up significantly, during the quarter.

However, higher input prices (milk and derivatives, which is 40-45 per cent of total raw material cost) led to a 121 basis point year-on-year fall in EBITDA margin to 23.9 per cent in Q1 despite cost efficiency measures undertaken. Thus, pre-tax profit was up by just 0.5 per cent to Rs 704 crore versus expectations of Rs 678 core. Net profit growth of 13.6 per cent to Rs 525.4 crore was drive by lower tax rate.

ALSO READ: Of Modi's four 'Ls' of production, FM Sitharaman focused on liquidity

Yet, despite the Sensex being up 2 per cent prior to announcement of the stimulus package, Nestle India's stock fell by 5.4 per cent on Wednesday. While part of the fall is due to profit-booking given the 35 per cent rally (during March 23 till May 12), its valuation of 72 times CY20 estimated earnings are also pricey.

Going ahead, analysts believe Nestle’s robust portfolio and cost efficiency would keep earnings momentum strong, but the high valuation may cap gains in the stock.