Rs 20-trn package: Govt reduces EPF contribution for companies for 3 months

The government announced on Wednesday reduced the rate of contribution towards the Employees’ Provident Fund schemes from a total of 24 per cent of wages to 20 per cent for companies for the next three months.

The government has also decided to extend the subsidy benefit provided to companies for their EPF contributions, under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), for the months of June-August 2020. The government had announced funding the entire EPF contribution made by employers for workers to companies with less than 100 workers but with 90 per cent workforce earning less than Rs 15,000 a month for salaries due in months of March-May 2020.





At present, 24 per cent of a worker’s basic pay is deducted — with 12 per cent each counted as employer’s and employee’s share — towards the EPF savings. This is compulsory for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 a month. All establishments employing at least 20 workers are required to pass on the EPF benefits.

Now, 10 per cent will go as employer’s share and 10 per cent as the employee’s share towards the EPF schemes for 3 months. But a lower rate of EPF contribution will not be available for workers who have already taken a benefit under the PMGKY.

“This will provide liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months and will give relief to about 650,000 establishments,” Finance Minister said, while announcing the first tranche of the economic package known as the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.'



The government said that the move will provide more take-home salary to employees and also give relief to employers towards payments of provident fund dues. The Finance Minister, however, clarified that the EPF contribution of central public sector units and state public sector units will continue to remain at 12 per cent each i.e. 24 per cent of the wages.

The industry had requested the government to allow more companies to take the benefit of the EPF subsidy, under the PMGKY announced by the government. However, the criteria for the scheme will remain the same. The subsidy scheme had left behind a majority of workers who received such social security cover in the formal sector. It covers only about 18 per cent of EPF subscribers as it was supposed to benefit 7.9 million out of a total 43 million workers.