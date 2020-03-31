Coronavirus: ITC repurposes Himachal perfume plant to produce sanitisers

In order to cater to the surging demand for hygiene products in wake of the outbreak, cigarettes-to-hotels major, ITC Ltd has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh to make Savlon branded hand sanitisers.

It will help ITC produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of hand sanitisers.

ITC said that it has redoubled its efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market to meet the surged demand for sanitisers. It has also reduced the prices of its sanitisers and is currently working round-the-clock to reach the new stocks with the revised prices to the market.





ALSO READ: Digital lenders use tech to improve SME loan repayments amid lockdown

“Addressing a larger national requirement during the pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitizers. This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread," Sameer Satpathy, chief executive of personal care products at ITC said.

The move follows ITC temporarily stopping manufacture of cigarettes – its main revenue earner – as well as production of non essential items. Sources said the entire focus of the company is currently over manufacture and supply of essential items like food and personal hygiene products.

ITC had commissioned this plant in November last year in Manpura in Himachal Pradesh which hitherto was designed to produce premium fine fragrances.

Industry sources said that before the crisis hit India, the industry size of sanitisers in the country was pegged at Rs 114 crore which was a 50 per cent increase over the previous year.

Like its peers in the FMCG category, ITC is also faced with challenges ranging from availability of raw materials and workers and logistics issues which has resulted in production being throttled even for essential items.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: SC orders food, religious counselling for migrant workers

“Truck movement both for interstate and local movement has been impacted and will take a few days for the entire eco-system and processes to fall in place for movement of essential goods. Our effort is to ensure that consumers during these trying times are not inconvenienced on account of shortages and unavailability of essential products," an ITC spokesperson said.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, the Centre has taken various steps to motivate sanitiser makers to run their factories to the fullest capacity and had assured that necessary permissions may be accorded by the states on a priority basis. The states were also asked to enhance production of hand sanitizers and ensure its availability to consumers as there is a severe scarcity in the market.