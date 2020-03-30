JUST IN
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki extends service, warranty to support customers

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4,453 apiece, 4.15 per cent lower than their previous close on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020," MSI said in a statement.
 

First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 13:02 IST

