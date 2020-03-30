Fighting coronavirus: L&T donates Rs 150 cr, TVS 25 Motor cr to PM-CARES

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced Rs 150 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the outbreak and said it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers.

L&T joins a list of other corporates including Tata Group and Reliance Industries who have come forward to offer their support to fight this unprecedented crisis.

The company said it has set aside an outlay of over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.

"Responding to the call given by Prime Minister of India, the company will donate Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund," the company said in a statement.

The diversified conglomerate said it is committed to participate in corporate India's response to COVID-19 through funds, community welfare plans and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance.

"We are helping India's fight against COVID-19 by way of immediate funding, and through a range of welfare initiatives including converting our training schools into Isolation Centers," Larsen & Toubro Group Chairman AM Naik said.



pledges Rs 25 cr donation



Company on Monday said it will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is contributing on behalf of various group firms like TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and others, it said.

This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities, Company said in a statement.

The contribution is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR arm of the group, it added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle.We applaud the Govt's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to co-operate and support each other as a nation,'' TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

SST is implementing various measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment, such as masks, to provide cooked meals to healthcare workers and police officers.