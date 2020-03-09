Coronavirus outbreak: Ola, Flipkart, Swiggy gear up for the challenge

With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, consumer internet firms such as Ola, and are leaving no stone unturned to create awareness among their delivery and driver partners against the disease.

Known as gig workers, these people are more vulnerable to such kind of infection and consumer internet are providing them with all the support ranging from health information to masks and sanitisers. They are sending out advisories from the ministry of health and the (WHO) in English and local languages to keep them updated with the latest information.



Bengaluru-based said its walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles. This will help create a safer and cleaner ride experience for the customers as well.

“The health and safety of our customers and driver-partners are Ola’s top priorities,” said an official. Uber said it has formed a dedicated team of operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a global consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where it operates in South Asia.

“We remain in constant contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their advice. We have also communicated their recommendations to our drivers,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Food delivery firms and Zomato said they are also committed to ensuring the safety of their consumers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and employees. Bengaluru-based has started training its delivery partners on how they can mitigate the risk of contracting the virus, as well as on methods to identify symptoms.

Meanwhile, Zomato said that it is regularly sharing best practice advisories with its employees, delivery and restaurant partners. “Our efforts are aimed at ensuring everyone is aware, calm and focused on their well-being,” said a Zomato spokesperson.

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm said that specifically for its supply chain and logistics network, it has organised awareness sessions across all facilities. This includes programmes about how the employees and partners can minimise their exposure by following simple precautionary measures and good hygiene practices.