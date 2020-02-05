Coronavirus scare: India may soon run short of antibiotics, diabetes drugs

India may face a shortage of antibiotics, vitamins, and even diabetes medicines if no alternative source of raw material for these drugs is found soon. Indian pharmaceutical companies are heavily dependent on China to source fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates to manufacture these medicines, but the coronavirus outbreak there has disrupted the supply.

The prices of certain APIs have already jumped 25-30 per cent in the domestic market, according to industry sources. Plants manufacturing these APIs in China are shut in view of lockdown there. ...