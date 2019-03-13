Corporate leadership ill-prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow: Study

According to a Korn Ferry global study, corporate leadership is ill-prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The Self-Disruptive Leader study results show that globally, two thirds (67 per cent) investors say that today’s private-sector leadership is “unfit” for the future.

In India, more than two thirds (72 per cent) of investors are of the view that today's private-sector leadership is "unfit" for the future. This is concerning, given the importance of corporate leadership to investors: In India, 80 per cent insist the chief executive officer is ...